MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,805. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $67,728.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $126,195.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $526,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

