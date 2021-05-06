M&G Investment Management Ltd Buys 125,000 Shares of Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VACC) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

