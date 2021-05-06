Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MCB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

