Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $50,680.00. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $523.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

