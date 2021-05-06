Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.64 ($10.16).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €10.30 ($12.12) on Wednesday. Metro has a 52-week low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.77 and its 200-day moving average is €10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

