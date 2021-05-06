MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $72.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

MetLife stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.35. 54,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,634. MetLife has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in MetLife by 77.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 789,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,012,000 after buying an additional 343,766 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

