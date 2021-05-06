MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 677.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

