Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $51.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

