Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.15 to $2.30 EPS.
Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 481,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.
Several research firms have issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.
