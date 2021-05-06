Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.15 to $2.30 EPS.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 481,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.