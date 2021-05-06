Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311,721 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

