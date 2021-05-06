Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.80. Approximately 12,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 496,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 90.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 44.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 94,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $12,477,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

