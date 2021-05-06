Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.88.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $94,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

