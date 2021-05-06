Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

NYSE:MCY traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.24. 3,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

