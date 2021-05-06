MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,530.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9,565.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $729.09 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,531.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,594.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,720.56.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.