Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

