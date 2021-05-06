Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,361 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,997,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

