Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,638 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 259,100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

