Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Shares of MEDP opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $78.46 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.