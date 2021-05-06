Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Medifast worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MED opened at $252.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.30%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

