Medicure (MCUJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

Medicure stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 5,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.68. Medicure has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

