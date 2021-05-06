Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $991,278.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,309. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

