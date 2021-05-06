Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $991,278.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00.
NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,309. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $98.48.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.