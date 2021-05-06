Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading 6.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares traded up 6.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86. 37,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,688,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Specifically, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.