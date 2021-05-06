Maverix Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMX. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$982.83 million and a P/E ratio of 33.35. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

