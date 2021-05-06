Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

MATW stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

