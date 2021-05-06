Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $444.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $444.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $369.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $366.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,001 shares of company stock valued at $114,165,627 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

