Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6,436.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,073 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,001 shares of company stock worth $114,165,627. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of MA traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.62. The company had a trading volume of 153,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,439. The stock has a market cap of $372.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

