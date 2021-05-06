MASQ Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. MASQ has a market cap of $5.72 million and $240,481.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01159216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.00779945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,043.51 or 0.99844045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

