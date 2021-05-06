Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masonite International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.000-8.600 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.01. 1,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.
In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.