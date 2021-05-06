Mask Network (MASK) Hits One Day Volume of $30.12 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $172.20 million and approximately $30.12 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mask Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $13.43 or 0.00023547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.00823599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00103161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.57 or 0.09182813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

