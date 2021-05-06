Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Masimo were worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Masimo by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI opened at $221.33 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.97. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.