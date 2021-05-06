Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Analog Century Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,088 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group makes up about 5.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 272 shares of company stock worth $13,336 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 255,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,181. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

