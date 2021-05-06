Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Up 21.9% in April

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 233,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.