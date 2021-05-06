Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL opened at $1,185.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,169.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,065.02. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,126 shares of company stock worth $4,937,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

