Mark Breitbard Sells 18,908 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $662,347.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

