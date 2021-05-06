Maple Leaf Foods’ (MFI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$27.38 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$23.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 70.33%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

