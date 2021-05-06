Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

MFI traded down C$0.41 on Thursday, hitting C$26.97. The company had a trading volume of 282,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.55. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFI. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.