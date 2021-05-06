Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$31.50 by Analysts at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.46.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,284. The firm has a market cap of C$51.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.95.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

