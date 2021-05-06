ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in ManTech International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.