ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

ManTech International has raised its dividend by 52.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,894. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

