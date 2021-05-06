ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $122.22 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $124.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after buying an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $9,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

