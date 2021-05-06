Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43.

