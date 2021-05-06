Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,788 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

