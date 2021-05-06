Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 3,788 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,986,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 70,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 103,547 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

