Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $95.08 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $96.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25.

