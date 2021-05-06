Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,683 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $79.25. 1,015,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,852,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

