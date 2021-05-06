Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $438,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 195,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 101,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.15. 290,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.