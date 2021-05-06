Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $1,901,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UAPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

