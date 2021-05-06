Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter.

FCOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.43. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

