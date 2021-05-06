Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGY. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

