Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

MGY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 1,350,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

